Syria confers medal of bravery on Air Commodore (R) Sattar Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic has honoured Pakistan Air Force (PAF) veteran, Air Commodore (R) Sattar Alvi, for rendering his services during the 1973 Arab-Israel War.

On behalf of the Syrian Arab Air Force and on the instructions of the Syrian Government, Syrian Ambassador Dr Ramez Alraee conferred the Syrian Medal of Bravery to Air Commodore (R) Sattar Alvi along with a Certificate of Commemoration, said a PAF news release issued here Sunday.

On April 26, 1973, the Pakistan Air Force braveheart, then Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi, etched his name in golden words by shooting down an Israeli Mirage aircraft while piloting a Syrian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet.

The thirty-second air combat of Flight Lieutenant Sattar Alvi showcased the bravery and skill of Pakistani pilots in defending the Syrian airspace.

The event underlined the importance of quick reflexes, strategic thinking, and aircraft mastery in air combat, whereas the outcome of the air battle demonstrated the courage and determination of Pakistani pilots in protecting the sovereignty of a brotherly nation and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

"The acknowledgment by the Syrian Government is truly a moment of pride for the entire Pakistani nation and a source of inspiration for generations to come," it said.