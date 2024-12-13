Syria Evacuation: 318 Stranded Pakistanis Return Safely Through Special Chartered Plane
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A special chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistanis, who were stranded in Syria due to the evolving situation and later reached Lebanon, from Beirut landed at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) in the early hours of Friday.
Upon arrival, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, along with representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Overseas Pakistanis and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), welcomed the returning Pakistani citizens.
A special desk has been set up by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to facilitate the citizens, besides refreshments and transport for home drop were arranged for the passengers.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Iqbal said the evacuation of Pakistani citizens via Beirut was made possible by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tireless efforts, which included daily review meetings for the evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Syria. He also mentioned that the Prime Minister spoke with the Prime Minister of Lebanon to facilitate the evacuation, while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar contacted the Turkish Foreign Minister for the purpose.
Following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the early and safe evacuation of the stranded Pakistanis, a plan of action had been formulated on an emergency basis. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the relevant authorities to utilize all available resources,” he added.
The minister said all possible steps were being taken for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis residing in Syria, adding that the protection of the lives and property of Pakistanis in Syria was the government's top priority.
He informed the media that the government has established an information desk and a helpline at the Pakistani embassy in Damascus. Additionally, the crisis management unit and the embassy's information desk will remain active 24 hours a day until the law and order situation improves there.
“This arrangement by the government is a symbol of the spirit that Pakistanis are not alone wherever they are in trouble: We share the joys and sorrows of the Pakistani nation,” Ahsan Iqbal remarked.
