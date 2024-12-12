Open Menu

Syria Evacuation: Chartered Plane Carrying 318 Stranded Pakistanis Leaves For Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:37 PM

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Islamabad

A special chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistanis, who were stranded in Syria due to the evolving situation and later reached Lebanon, departed from Beirut for Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A special chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistanis, who were stranded in Syria due to the evolving situation and later reached Lebanon, departed from Beirut for Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Thursday.

Pakistan's Ambassador saw off the Pakistani citizens at Beirut airport, and the plane is scheduled to arrive at Islamabad airport on the midnight of December 13, a news release said.

The evacuation of Pakistani citizens via Beirut was made possible by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tireless efforts, which included daily review meetings for the evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Syria. The PM also spoke with the Prime Minister of Lebanon to facilitate the evacuation.

Upon arrival in Pakistan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, along with representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), would welcome the returning Pakistani citizens.

A special desk has been set up by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to facilitate the citizens, and refreshments have been arranged for the passengers.

The government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's dynamic leadership, is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad and taking all necessary steps to facilitate their safe return.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Syria Ahsan Iqbal Beirut Lebanon December All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

1 minute ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

3 minutes ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 str ..

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

3 minutes ago
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela

11 minutes ago
 MRM conference stresses for equal right protection ..

MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities

11 minutes ago
 US wholesale prices pick up in November

US wholesale prices pick up in November

9 minutes ago
 Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility f ..

Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government

17 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after lon ..

Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait

17 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan