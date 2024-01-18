Open Menu

Syrian Ambassador Meets Health Minister

Published January 18, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday met with Syrian Ambassador Dr Rameez-ul-Rai.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including the health sector were discussed. The minister spoke about the reform agenda in the health sector in a short period.

The Syrian ambassador appreciated the reform agenda in the health sector. The Syrian ambassador congratulated Pakistan for the successful holding of the Global Health Security Summit.

"Keeping the world safe from epidemics is the need of the hour," Dr Nadeem Jan said. He said that experts and delegations from more than 70 countries participated in the summit. Syrian Ambassador Dr Ramiz Al-Rai appreciated the vision of Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan.

