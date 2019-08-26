UrduPoint.com
Syrian Ambassador, Qadri Discuss Matters Of Mutual Interest

Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:14 PM

Syrian ambassador in Pakistan Dr Mazen Obaid Monday discussed the matters of mutual interest with Minster of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Syrian ambassador in Pakistan Dr Mazen Obaid Monday discussed the matters of mutual interest with Minster of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

Talking on the occasion, the minister said that the exchange of ulema delegation with Syria would help promote bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Warmly welcoming the ambassador, the minister said that Pakistan was looking forward for the visit of Grand Mufti of Syria Ahmed Badaruddin Hassoun to Pakistan, said a press release.

The minister said that Pakistan and Syria have offered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Muslim Ummah should jointly work for resolving the issues being confronted to the Muslims.

