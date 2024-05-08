Open Menu

Syrian Arab Republic Delegation Visits AIOU

Published May 08, 2024

Syrian Arab Republic delegation visits AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) An eight-member delegation from Syrian Arab Republic led by Deputy Education Minister, Rami Waheed Al-Dhulli visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day.

Syrian Ambassador to Pakistan Ramiz Alraee also accompanied the delegation.

During the visit, Al-Dhulli expressed his desire to strengthen educational relationships between Syria and Pakistan through practical measures.

He emphasized the importance of academic cooperation between the two countries and encouraged academicians from both sides to work together towards this goal.

The deputy education minister stated that we aimed to utilize the research and experience of faculty members at Allama Iqbal Open University, adding "Our goal is to explore ways in which Syrian students can benefit from the distance learning system. "

Additionally, there is need of measures to be taken to facilitate thesis review and scholarships between the two countries. Given the shared history and culture between Syria and Pakistan, Syrian people are familiar with Pakistanis.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, affirmed that AIOU would extend all possible support to strengthen relations with Syrian universities.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood emphasized the importance of establishing connections between the universities of the two countries to promote educational development.

The vice chancellor also expressed his interest in increasing educational ties with both national and international universities through various means such as online faculty lectures, seminars, conferences, research projects, and faculty and student exchange programs.

The dignitaries from the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan were also present along on the occasion.

Deans and principal officers of AIOU were also present.

The delegation also visited the library and other departments of the university.

