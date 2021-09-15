UrduPoint.com

Syrian Charge D' Affairs Calls On Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:57 AM

Charge d' Affairs of the Embassy of Syria in Pakistan Mazen Obeid called on Minster of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations between the two countries

During the meeting, both were agreed to further enhance the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Syria.

Various suggestions were shared to further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the people of Pakistan and Syria were connected with close relations based on Islamic brotherhood and mutual respect.

He said that the government of Pakistan will ensure more facilities for Syrian citizens in getting visas.

Syrian Charge d' Affairs expressed the desire to expand its relations with Pakistan besides the promotion of tourism.

