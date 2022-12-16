Syrian scholar visits The University of Faisalabad

Renowned Islamic Scholar from Syria Fazilat Al-Sheikh Dr Abdul Aziz, Al-Khatib Al-Hasani Al-Jillani visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Friday and addressed its faculty members and students during a meeting in Saleem Auditorium of the university

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Renowned Islamic Scholar from Syria Fazilat Al-Sheikh Dr Abdul Aziz, Al-Khatib Al-Hasani Al-Jillani visited The University of Faisalabad (TUF) here on Friday and addressed its faculty members and students during a meeting in Saleem Auditorium of the university.

He highlighted various aspects of medical profession and urged the doctors and students to serve the ailing humanity without any discrimination. He also cited various references from the Holy Quran and Hadith for serving human beings and its reward in the world hereafter.

Dr Abdul Aziz had served International Islamic Institute, Damascus, Syria as its principal for more than 30 years and wrote 90 books.

Later, Dr Abdul Aziz, Al-Khatib Al-Hasani Al-Jillani led a special prayer while university memento was also presented to him.

Prof Dr Saif-ud-Din, head of Department of Anatomy TUF, Hassan Rasheed, Trustee Madinah Foundation, Qari Aamir Akhlaq Siddiqui and others were also present.