Open Menu

Syrus Qazi Assumes Charge As New Foreign Secretary

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Syrus Qazi assumes charge as new Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Thursday assumed the responsibilities as the 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.

He has replaced Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who retired from the government service upon attaining superannuation.

Ambassador Qazi brings with him an extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy with postings in India, the United States, and the United Nations in Geneva.

He served as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary from 2015 to 2017 and to T�rkiye from 2017 to 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Geneva United States Hungary 2017 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

19 minutes ago
 8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadersh ..

8th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards to be held on 3rd Oc ..

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair electi ..

Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free & fair elections

48 minutes ago
 DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjus ..

DP World announces resilient H1 results with adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago
Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

3 hours ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

6 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

15 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan