Syrus Qazi assumes charge as new Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Thursday assumed the responsibilities as the 32nd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan.

He has replaced Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who retired from the government service upon attaining superannuation.

Ambassador Qazi brings with him an extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy with postings in India, the United States, and the United Nations in Geneva.

He served as Ambassador of Pakistan to Hungary from 2015 to 2017 and to T�rkiye from 2017 to 2022.