Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed as the 32nd Foreign Secretary.

"He replaces Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation," the Foreign Office Spokesperson, on her Twitter handle, posted on Wednesday.