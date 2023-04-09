System being evolved to check sugar smuggling: Food secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab food Secretary Muhammad Zaman Wattoo has said the Punjab government is evolving an efficient system with the support of local sugar mills and other provinces to check smuggling of sugar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, the secretary said for transportation of sugar to other provinces a permit from relevant district administration would be required.

He said that check-posts were being made for effective monitoring, adding that raid teams had been constituted to stop hoarding of the commodity also.

The secretary said that cases had been registered against manipulators and hoarders. He said that strict crackdown was underway against hoarders, and the provincial government was taking all possible measures to ensure provision of essential items to people at reasonable prices.