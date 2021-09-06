System being revamped to ensure better working: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that despite various challenges no stone would be left unturned to serve the people in real sense.

Talking to general public here, the CM said he and his team were working day and night to resolve problems of people, adding that interaction with public would be continued so that problems of the common man could be solved at the earliest.

He said that backward areas would be given their share in the development process and added that the outdated system was being revamped to ensure better working.

Usman Buzdar said, "Decisions are being made with collective consultations as he doesn't believe in one-man show." He further said that it was a time to take practical steps as those engaged in lip-servicehad already gone.

Visitors thanked the CM for his attention and prompt response to resolve their issues.