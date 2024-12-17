Open Menu

System Cannot Work Without Dialogue Between Govt, Opposition: Rana Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:13 PM

System cannot work without dialogue between govt, opposition: Rana Sanaullah

PM’s aide says a message must be conveyed to PTI that a committee exists and that political negotiations are needed

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) Rana Sanaullah, the Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, said that the system could not work without dialogue between the government and the opposition.

“We used to say this even when it was said ‘we will not spare anyone.’ A committee was formed, and it was said that whoever wishes can talk,” said Rana Sanaullah while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah said that a message must be conveyed to the PTI that a committee existed and that political negotiations are needed.

He said, “ We will also make efforts for this, and I hope some outcome will eventually come from it,”.

Sanaullah also said, “About five or six weeks ago, when the Prime Minister came to the House, he shook hands with the opposition and expressed readiness for dialogue. However, the response given by Omar Ayub afterward will be known to Sher Afzal Marwat,”.

The PM’s advisor added, “On the night of November 25, access to negotiations was also provided in jail, but even then, it was not accepted. Regardless of who lost their lives, there should have been regret from both sides,”.

