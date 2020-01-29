System in place for hospital waste disposal: Lahore High Court told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Wednesday that the system was in place for disposal of waste at all government hospitals.

The statement was made by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid before LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh who was hearing a petition questioning hospital waste disposal.

The minister further submitted that there were problems in some hospitals where private firms were tasked with the disposal of the waste. She assured that the problems would be resolved at earliest.

She submitted that steps were being taken for prevention of Coronavirus and the citizens were being educated about the preventive steps.

To a court query about construction of new hospitals, she submitted that foundation stone of a new 600 bed hospital, near Ganga Ram Hospital, would be laid soon.

She submitted that PC-I of Jinnah Hospital-2 had been completed whereas work was in progress on Nishtar Hospital 2.

She submitted that five new hospitals were being constructed across the Punjab for mother and child health.

She submitted that 6.2 million health cards had been issued to the citizens so far.

Subsequently, the court directed petitioner, health and environment departments officials to visit the hospitals and sought a report.

Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, had filed the petition.