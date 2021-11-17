National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force or brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force or brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle.

The NSA in his tweet on his official Twitter handle lambasted the Modi government over recent wave of state-sponsored killings and atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris resisting the Indian occupation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr. Moeed said the extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in Hyderpora Srinagar by the fascist Modi regime only confirmed what Pakistan had stated in its dossier on fake encounters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.