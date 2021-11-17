UrduPoint.com

Systematic Brutalities Can't Suppress Indigenous Kashmiri Struggle: Dr Moeed

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Systematic brutalities can't suppress indigenous Kashmiri struggle: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force or brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force or brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle.

The NSA in his tweet on his official Twitter handle lambasted the Modi government over recent wave of state-sponsored killings and atrocities unleashed on innocent Kashmiris resisting the Indian occupation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr. Moeed said the extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in Hyderpora Srinagar by the fascist Modi regime only confirmed what Pakistan had stated in its dossier on fake encounters in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Twitter Jammu Srinagar Government

Recent Stories

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

BISE to organize paintings contest on Iqbaliyat

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP ..

Pakistan strongly condemns the restrictions by BJP's Haryana govt

21 minutes ago
 Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in O ..

Eurozone Annual Inflation Accelerates to 4.1% in October -Eurostat

7 minutes ago
 Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite ..

Turkey To Continue Lowering Interest Rate Despite Falling Lira - Erdogan

9 minutes ago
 DC pays surprise visit to school

DC pays surprise visit to school

9 minutes ago
 Man found dead in faisalabad

Man found dead in faisalabad

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.