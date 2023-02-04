Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics in IIOJK go way beyond human rights violations: Speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ):Speakers during a discussion reflected that the documented evidence of Indian heinous acts and war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), just like the BBC documentary on Modi, strengthens Pakistan's case and Kashmiris' right to self-determination against India's Israeli-style settler agenda and military occupation.

They were addressing a discussion on "Kashmir Solidarity Day", held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad.

Those who shared their views included Khalid Rahman, chairman, IPS, Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain, vice chairman, IPS, Advocate Nasir Qadri, founder, Legal Forum for Kashmir, and Farzana Yaqoob, former minister, AJ&K.

Khalid Rahman highlighted that the significance of February 5 must be understood with its context and observed with a clear objective in mind. It is fortunate that regardless of who wins elections in Pakistan, no government has ever changed its stance on Kashmir. Along with that, the consensus between the political government and populace regarding Kashmir is a strength that must be reinforced at higher levels.

He further emphasized that every social entity, including leadership, embassies, youth, public, media, activists, and Pakistani diaspora, has to play a role in raising the Kashmir issue and voicing Kashmiri's right to self-determination. Moreover, in the post-truth era, it is crucial to gain a deeper understanding of national interests and issues. This is important for accurately presenting Pakistan's case and exposing the horrendous acts committed by India against Muslims.

Abrar Hussain endorsed the views and stressed that it is our national duty to protect and fight along with the people struggling for self-determination. Sharing his diplomatic insights, he highlighted that raising the Kashmir issue at the ambassadorial and diplomatic level, in speeches, bilateral meetings, and dialogues, is important because the world must know the sham policies and cruel acts of India in the Kashmir territory.

Due to such efforts by Pakistani embassies across the world, more states have started supporting the Kashmir cause against India.

For example, China agreed that the Kashmir issue should be settled through a plebiscite, Turkey's leader Erdogan raised the issue at the UN, and the OIC secretary-general exposed the on-ground reality of Indian brutality and its heinous political tactics at the international level.

Moreover, embassies have taken the lead in diaspora mobilization and there have been demonstrations all over the world. Hence, not only the issue's relevance is maintained in international politics but also the world gets to know how India has been altering the demography of Kashmir to change the results of any plebiscite if held.

The most important thing that must be repeatedly highlighted is that Kashmir is not a case of human rights violations, it is a full-fledged military occupation, stressed Nasir Qadri. The war crimes, systematic persecution, heinous atrocities, extrajudicial killings, and Israeli-style settler agenda of India all go way beyond human rights violations. India is violating international law, international humanitarian law, and the Geneva conventions as well, he argued.

Therefore, it is critical to expose Indian brutalities at the international level by encouraging investigative journalism such as the recent BBC documentary on Modi's massacre in Gujrat, which revisited the dark and colonial mindset of Modi and his atrocious conduct towards minorities. The same was testified by British diplomat Jack Straw.

India's attempts to censor the documentary and call such testimonies fake have only brought more attention to it. This should be moved forward by Pakistan by debunking the Indian claims and unmasking the dark face of India by using the power of media and narrative, he argued.

Disinformation might be a tool for India, but as Pakistan is fighting for a true and just cause, it must take the facts forward on several fronts, underscored Farzana Yaqoob while endorsing the speakers' views. The national as well as private media outlets must take a leading position in building narratives, creating and covering documentaries, and keeping the issue alive at the international level.