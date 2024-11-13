SZABIST Announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Department of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (ZABIST) has announced the 2nd ZAB Artificial Intelligence Cup competition, taking place on December 18 and 19.
This prestigious competition aims to bring together AI enthusiasts from various universities who are pursuing BS, MS, and PhD degrees in computing and related fields.
This two-day event will bring together some of the brightest students from across Pakistan, giving them the chance to showcase their expertise in Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL).
According to an official of the university, the challenge will involve implementing ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy on provided datasets.
The teams consisting of two students each may participate. The intending participants can register through filling out the registration form available at the following link: https://forms.
gle/js8vFWZhqm19XB896
The deadline for on-spot registration is November 29. The exciting prizes and souvenirs will be given to the top three performing teams.
Participants, organized in teams of two, will tackle complex datasets and build ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy within a timed, three-hour contest session. This challenging format is designed to foster innovation, teamwork, and practical problem-solving skills in real-world AI applications.
The competition offers significant incentives for the top three teams including Rs. Rs 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 for the top three winners respectively. The students can contact the focal person, Saad Irfan Khan through his email: [email protected] for more details.
Recent Stories
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Draft of Pakistan Shipping Policy 2024 reviewed at workshop8 seconds ago
-
Smog, emission of greenhouse gases emerging as disastrous for human, livestock health, ecosystem: E ..21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline24 minutes ago
-
Renowned meteorologist calls for planning, legislation to reduce smog effects31 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to transforming Pakistan into cashless economy40 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of 1st President of Pakistan, Isikandar Mirza, being observed40 minutes ago
-
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case46 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate visits Quetta, condemns Railway station attack1 hour ago
-
1 killed 4 injured in Bus-van collision in Lodhran2 hours ago
-
Sajjad Hussain Pirzada passes away2 hours ago
-
Police recover drug in crackdown2 hours ago
-
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns2 hours ago