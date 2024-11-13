Open Menu

SZABIST Announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Department of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (ZABIST) has announced the 2nd ZAB Artificial Intelligence Cup competition, taking place on December 18 and 19.

This prestigious competition aims to bring together AI enthusiasts from various universities who are pursuing BS, MS, and PhD degrees in computing and related fields.

This two-day event will bring together some of the brightest students from across Pakistan, giving them the chance to showcase their expertise in Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL).

According to an official of the university, the challenge will involve implementing ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy on provided datasets.

The teams consisting of two students each may participate. The intending participants can register through filling out the registration form available at the following link: https://forms.

gle/js8vFWZhqm19XB896

The deadline for on-spot registration is November 29. The exciting prizes and souvenirs will be given to the top three performing teams.

Participants, organized in teams of two, will tackle complex datasets and build ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy within a timed, three-hour contest session. This challenging format is designed to foster innovation, teamwork, and practical problem-solving skills in real-world AI applications.

The competition offers significant incentives for the top three teams including Rs. Rs 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 for the top three winners respectively. The students can contact the focal person, Saad Irfan Khan through his email: [email protected] for more details.

