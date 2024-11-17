SZABIST Announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Department of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (ZABIST) has announced the 2nd ZAB Artificial Intelligence Cup competition, taking place on December 18 and 19.
This prestigious competition aims to bring together AI enthusiasts from various universities who are pursuing BS, MS, and PhD degrees in computing and related fields.
This two-day event will bring together some of the brightest students from across Pakistan, giving them the chance to showcase their expertise in Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL).
According to an official of the university, the challenge will involve implementing ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy on provided datasets.
The teams consisting of two students each may participate. The intending participants can register by filling out the registration form available at the following link: https://forms.
gle/js8vFWZhqm19XB896
The deadline for on-spot registration is November 29. Exciting prizes and souvenirs will be given to the top three performing teams.
Participants, organized in teams of two, will tackle complex datasets and build ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy within a timed, three-hour contest session. This challenging format is designed to foster innovation, teamwork, and practical problem-solving skills in real-world AI applications.
The competition offers significant incentives for the top three teams including Rs. Rs 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 for the top three winners respectively. The students can contact the focal person, Saad Irfan Khan through his email: [email protected] for more details.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lok Mela serves as lifeline for country’s fading traditional crafts5 minutes ago
-
Education central route to developmet: Khalid Maqbool5 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces collaboration on Rover Mission through China's Chang'e 8 Mission in 20285 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for fulfilling promise of establishing Hajj office, vaccination facility in Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct search operation in PS Noon Jurisdiction5 minutes ago
-
Former president SAARC CCI condoles demise of Bilour15 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Gymkhana to celebrate evening with Amber Mahek on Nov 2415 minutes ago
-
Traditional drumsbeats resonate in digital age as dhol beaters' business thrives in KP15 minutes ago
-
Three PTI office bearers resign over protest call concerns15 minutes ago
-
CM urges road users to follow traffic rules to prevent accidents25 minutes ago
-
Iranian delegation visits Bibi Pakdaman shrine35 minutes ago
-
7 security personnel martyred while thwarting terrorist attack in Kalat, 6 terrorists killed35 minutes ago