Open Menu

SZABIST Announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SZABIST announces ZAB Artificial Intelligence CUP 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The Department of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence at Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (ZABIST) has announced the 2nd ZAB Artificial Intelligence Cup competition, taking place on December 18 and 19.

This prestigious competition aims to bring together AI enthusiasts from various universities who are pursuing BS, MS, and PhD degrees in computing and related fields.

This two-day event will bring together some of the brightest students from across Pakistan, giving them the chance to showcase their expertise in Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL).

According to an official of the university, the challenge will involve implementing ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy on provided datasets.

The teams consisting of two students each may participate. The intending participants can register by filling out the registration form available at the following link: https://forms.

gle/js8vFWZhqm19XB896

The deadline for on-spot registration is November 29. Exciting prizes and souvenirs will be given to the top three performing teams.

Participants, organized in teams of two, will tackle complex datasets and build ML/DL models to achieve high accuracy within a timed, three-hour contest session. This challenging format is designed to foster innovation, teamwork, and practical problem-solving skills in real-world AI applications.

The competition offers significant incentives for the top three teams including Rs. Rs 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 for the top three winners respectively. The students can contact the focal person, Saad Irfan Khan through his email: [email protected] for more details.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto May November December Event From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

22 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

22 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

22 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan