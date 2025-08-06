Open Menu

SZABIST Students Laud Safe City Islamabad’s Role In Crime Prevention

August 06, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Safe City Project on Wednesday welcomed a delegation of students from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) as part of its ‘Friend of Police’ initiative.

A police spokesperson told APP that Director General (DG) Safe City Islamabad and Software Engineer Asmat Ullah received the students and briefed them on the project’s operational framework and benefits. The delegation visited the Command and Control Center, Data Hub Unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police Operations Center Hall, where they were informed about the procedures and advantages of these systems.

He said the students were apprised that Safe City Islamabad plays a vital role in multiple departments, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The spokesperson said the delegation was also briefed on the functionality and effectiveness of Safe City’s surveillance cameras, which help prevent crimes, ensure public safety, and protect lives and property. Face recognition cameras installed at the city’s entry and exit points are aiding in identifying suspicious elements, he added.

The students appreciated the technical advancements of the Islamabad Police and expressed gratitude to DG Safe City Islamabad and his team for facilitating the visit.

