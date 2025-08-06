SZABIST Students Laud Safe City Islamabad’s Role In Crime Prevention
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Safe City Project on Wednesday welcomed a delegation of students from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) as part of its ‘Friend of Police’ initiative.
A police spokesperson told APP that Director General (DG) Safe City Islamabad and Software Engineer Asmat Ullah received the students and briefed them on the project’s operational framework and benefits. The delegation visited the Command and Control Center, Data Hub Unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police Operations Center Hall, where they were informed about the procedures and advantages of these systems.
He said the students were apprised that Safe City Islamabad plays a vital role in multiple departments, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
The spokesperson said the delegation was also briefed on the functionality and effectiveness of Safe City’s surveillance cameras, which help prevent crimes, ensure public safety, and protect lives and property. Face recognition cameras installed at the city’s entry and exit points are aiding in identifying suspicious elements, he added.
The students appreciated the technical advancements of the Islamabad Police and expressed gratitude to DG Safe City Islamabad and his team for facilitating the visit.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar
COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation
China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport
Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record
OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025
US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SZABIST students laud Safe City Islamabad’s role in crime prevention2 minutes ago
-
New case of polio infection confirmed in High-Risk District of South KP2 minutes ago
-
Mobile billboards in U.S. capital spotlight India’s abrogation of Kashmir’s special status2 minutes ago
-
IIOJK parties observe August 5 as Black Day2 minutes ago
-
CDA to roll out cashless economy system across all departments12 minutes ago
-
Firing on car leaves Police inspector among three killed22 minutes ago
-
Implementation on good governance roadmap starts in tourists areas32 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held with narcotics32 minutes ago
-
Pak-Turkish navies conduct 1st Bilateral Amphibious Exercise42 minutes ago
-
President for boosting trade, economic ties with Oman42 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad chairs meeting on repatriation of Afghan nationals52 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum leads to suspension of NA proceeding52 minutes ago