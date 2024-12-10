SZABIST students visit Safe City Islamabad under police volunteer program

A delegation of Islamabad Traffic Police volunteer students from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) University on Tuesday visited Safe City Islamabad as part of the “Friends of Police” program, where they were introduced to the advanced technological operations of the facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A delegation of Islamabad Traffic Police volunteer students from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) University on Tuesday visited Safe City Islamabad as part of the “Friends of Police” program, where they were introduced to the advanced technological operations of the facility.

Deputy Director technical Safe City welcomed the delegation of Islamabad Traffic Police volunteer students of SZABIST at Safe City under the friend of police program, an official told APP.

He said that the delegation visited the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crime and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which identify suspicious elements.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. It expressed special gratitude to DG Safe City and his team for this visit.

