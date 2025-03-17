SZABIST University Larkana Awards Certificates Among IT Trained Students Under PITP
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM
SZABIST University Larkana, in collaboration with the Sindh Government's Department of Information, Science, and Technology, held certificates distribution ceremony for first and second batches of students under the People’s Information Technology Program on Monday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) SZABIST University Larkana, in collaboration with the Sindh Government's Department of Information, Science, and Technology, held certificates distribution ceremony for first and second batches of students under the People’s Information Technology Program on Monday.
The event was attended by Dr Zahida Abro, Head of SZABIST Campus; Project Focal Person Ahtiar Ali Khoso; Project Quality Officer from IBA Sukkur University, Dr. Ehsanullah; heads of various departments; and faculty members.
Addressing the event, Dr Zahida Abro, Head of SZABIST, stated that modern IT skills enhance employment opportunities. She emphasized that certificates empower students to secure better jobs and freelance opportunities, equipping them to explore entrepreneurial prospects in the IT sector. This training, she noted, will play a vital role in alleviating poverty.
Dr Zahida highlighted that IT education ensures participation in the digital economy, fosters a skilled workforce, accelerates IT sector growth, and promotes a more inclusive society.
She described the program as a reflection of collective efforts to prepare Sindh’s youth for success in the digital age, adding, “This is not just about certificates but transforming lives, creating opportunities, and building a brighter future for society.”
Dr Ehsanullah, Project Quality Officer from IBA Sukkur University, remarked that this program is a beacon of hope for Sindh’s youth. Its goal is to equip 10,000 young individuals across Sindh, including 1,000 from the Larkana region, with modern IT skills to shape their futures. He stated that this initiative will not only expand job opportunities but also enable youth to contribute significantly to the region’s socio-economic development.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates were distributed to the trained students by Dr Zahida Abro, Ahtiar Ali Khoso, Dr Ehsanullah, and other officials.
