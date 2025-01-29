SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 177 Degrees In Its 19th Convocation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) Larkana Campus held proudly host its 19th Annual Convocation Ceremony on Wednesday, at Sachal Banquet hall honoring the academic achievements of 177 graduates from undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
The event feature was the awarding of degrees and recognition of top-performing students with Gold and Silver Medals as well as the inclusion of 41 student on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for their outstanding academic performance.
The ceremony were graced by the Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University Asif Shaikh as Chief Guest, alongside members of SZABIST’s leadership, faculty and distinguished attendees. SZABIST Head of Campus Zahida Abro has taken oath from students and 10 students got gold and silver meldels in different subjects such BBA, MBA, Computer science and IT.
This milestone event celebrates the dedication of graduates and their bright futures ahead.
On this occasion Asif Shaikh Vice Chancellor of IBA Sukkur emphasized towards student that do research for Community Impact and Research should not be limited to high-quality papers but should contribute to solving real-world problems. It should uplift marginalized communities and benefit society as a whole.
He urged the graduate students that competition and Market Readiness is very tough and students must be prepared to face a tough job market. Developing skills and gaining knowledge is essential to success. You should create Leadership and Educational Collaboration quality
He said that my goal is to lead not just his university but to support all universities. Collaboration between institutions can enhance the quality of education. Students should focus in hard work and Success and achieving success requires extra effort. Japanese people succeed despite language barriers, showing that determination is key.
He told that role of teachers after parents, teachers play a crucial role in shaping students' futures.
Teachers are like trees, always providing support and nurturing talent. Students should be giving back to Institutions and Community Students should learn to give back to their community, organizations, and institutions.
Alumni should support their universities and contribute to their growth.
He said that National Responsibility and Ethical Development is very important and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made great sacrifices for the country, and students must uphold his vision. Ethical and moral development is crucial for students, just like economic development.
He said that make books your best friends and trust no one blindly.Depend on yourself for success and should Learning from Seniors, Be clever, sit with seniors, and learn from their experience. Technology evolves rapidly; staying updated by reading daily is important. Read books on history, fiction, and current affairs to become a responsible citizen.
He said that IBA Sukkur University Expansion of Educational Access A new campus will be established in Ghotki with fully funded scholarships for underprivileged students. The number of scholarships has increased from 350 to 750.
Students from poor families, such as farmers and barbers, have been provided education. Efforts will be made to secure more scholarships, including support for Szabist. A new campus in Qamber will be opened, with separate facilities for boys and girls.
The goal is to provide education in backward areas.He said that I believe in commitment to meritocracy to ensuring merit-based opportunities. Students should start their struggle, serve their parents and trust in Allah for success.
