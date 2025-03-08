SZABIST University Observed Intel. Women’s Day In Larkana
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) SZABIST University Larkana Campus celebrated International Women’s Day on Saturday under the theme "Empower Women, Empower the World." The event brought together students, faculty, and panelists to honor women’s achievements, discuss challenges, and inspire actionable change for gender equality.
The event featured a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Jalil Ahmed Thebo, CSR Head and Assistant Professor, focusing on equal opportunities, breaking stereotypes, and fostering inclusivity. Dr. Zahida, Head of Campus, delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the resilience of Pakistani women and the need for equal opportunities, especially for marginalized communities.
BBA final-year students actively participated, advocating for merit-based opportunities, challenging societal norms, and emphasizing education as a tool for empowerment.
They pledged to promote gender equality in their future workplaces and communities.
The event concluded with a call to action, urging everyone to champion gender inclusivity. SZABIST Larkana reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women through academic initiatives and student engagement.
Panelists included: Aleeza Ghous Muhammad, Adeeba Shaikh, Aleena Aghani, Aqsa Parveen, Bushra Chandio, Ghulam Fatima Junejo, Kashish Roshni, Mehwish Yousif Zai Pathan, Mumtaz Panhwar, Saba, Sumeeha, Syed Hussain Shah, Tayyaba Bhutto, Tunjeena Hussain, and Samina Chandio.
