SZABIST University Students Visit Operations Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A delegation of student volunteers from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) University on Wednesday visited the Operations Division of Islamabad Police under the Friends of Police program.

A spokesperson of SZABIST University said that the Superintendent of Police Soan Zone Pari Gul Tareen welcomed the delegation and briefed them about operational police work.

The student delegation visited the operations division under the friends of police program. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of operations division.

During the visit, they were fully informed about the patrolling of police in the city and the performance and utility of the police force that are playing an important role in the security of the city, prevention of crimes and protection of life and property of citizens.

The delegation acknowledged the modern system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to DIG Islamabad and his team for this successful visit.

