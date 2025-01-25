SZABIST University Will Hold Annually Convocation On 29th January
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST)University Larkana Campus will hold its annual convocation ceremony on January 29, 2025, at Sachal Banquet to honor the achievements of its graduating students.
A total of 177 students will receive degrees across various programs.
The Chief Guest will be Honorable Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur Institute of business Administration (IBA).
During the event, Gold and Silver Medals will be awarded to top-performing students in both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Additionally, 41 students will be recognized on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for exceptional academic performance.
