SZABIST ZABTech Awarded Prestigious City & Guilds Accreditation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) SZABIST ZABTech is proud to announce that it has been awarded accreditation by City & Guilds and Gems middle East a globally recognized leader in skills development and vocational qualifications.

This prestigious accreditation underscores SZABIST ZABTech’s commitment to delivering world-class education and training programs that meet international standards.

According to press release issued here on Wednesday by SZABIST, City & Guilds UK, a global leader in skills development since 1878, has awarded International Accreditation to more than 30 institutions and universities in Pakistan.

This significant milestone, achieved with the support of GEMS Middle East and the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), aims to create international job opportunities for Pakistan's youth, particularly in the GCC and European countries.

City & Guilds accreditation is a testament to SZABIST ZABTech’s dedication to excellence in technical and vocational education. The accreditation will enable students to gain globally recognized qualifications, enhancing their employability and career prospects both locally and internationally.

Key Highlights of the Accreditation:

Chairperson NAVTTC Gulmina Bilal stated that they were delighted to partner with SZABIST ZABTech, an institution that shares vision for excellence in skills development.

Executive Director SZABIST ZABTech Waheeda Mahesar expressed her enthusiasm about the accreditation, stating, “This is a significant milestone for SZABIST ZABTech. The City & Guilds accreditation reaffirms our commitment to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a competitive global economy.

