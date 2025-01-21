SZABIST's Students Visit China-Pakistan Study Centre At ISSI
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A delegation of Media Sciences students from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), led by Amir Jahangir, Adjunct Professor of Practice – Media Sciences, on Tuesday visited the China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).
The delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre, who provided an insightful briefing on the Center’s operations, its role in narrative-building, and ongoing research aimed at strengthening
the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan. His presentation also highlighted the scope and research initiatives undertaken by the Center to support stakeholders of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), emphasizing its importance for the future of bilateral cooperation, said a press release issued here.
During the visit, the students explored the China Corner and ASEAN Corner in the ISSI Library. These dedicated sections, rich with knowledge resources, aim to promote understanding of regional cooperation and the evolving dynamics of China’s engagement with Pakistan and Southeast Asia.
Dr. Talat encouraged the students to take full advantage of the ISSI’s extensive library and digital resources for their research and academic projects.
In the interactive session, the students underscored the importance of utilizing platforms like TikTok and other social media tools to engage the youth. They suggested that such platforms could help disseminate knowledge, raise awareness about the Center’s work, and make its activities more accessible to younger audiences.
Amir Jahangir praised the visit as an invaluable learning opportunity for students, emphasizing the critical role of media professionals in narrative-building and public diplomacy. He noted that such interactions expose students to the practical intersection of strategic communication, policy, and governance.
The visit concluded with an engaging discussion on the role of media in fostering stronger bilateral relations, leaving the students inspired to contribute actively to narrative-building efforts.
