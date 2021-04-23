SZABMU gets approval for COVID-19 vaccine ZF2001 clinical trials

(@FahadShabbir)

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has got approval for becoming a part of a multi-centre phase III study for the COVID-19 vaccine ZF2001

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has got approval for becoming a part of a multi-centre phase III study for the COVID-19 vaccine ZF2001.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, these trials have been approved by National Bioethics Committee (NBC) Pakistan and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, medical researchers all over the world are rushing into the research and development of vaccines. ZF2001 vaccine is co-developed by the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese academy of Sciences (IMCAS) and Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

It is a protein subunit-based vaccine targeting different variants of COVID-19 as well. It is expected to prevent respiratory diseases caused by novel coronavirus with an efficacy of 92% to 97% when administered in three doses over a period of two months, the official added.

As of today, no serious adverse events directly related to the vaccine occurred in the phase I/II clinical trials. The results have proved that the vaccine is well tolerated, safe and immunogenic, supporting the next stage of clinical trials.

These attributes of ZF2001 greatly enhance confidence in the final victory over COVID-19, and also provide strong support for the feasibility of global use. As of December 2020, ZF2001 was in Phase III trials with 29,000 participants in China, Ecuador, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

These trials are also being conducted in many cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi for recruiting 10,000 volunteers in Pakistan, the official added.

ZF2001 has been approved for marketing in Uzbekistan and China and its production capacity is expected to be one billion doses a year.

There are several benefits for the participants of the trial including free of cost PCR and antibody tests of volunteers during screening for assessing active or previous COVID-19 exposure, provision of inconvenience allowance of Rs 16,000 periodically to the participants of the study, insurance of volunteers by the company for any adverse effects occurring due to the vaccine and free of cost vaccine will be administered to the placebo control group after the end of trials.

He said that the ZF2001 is halal and can be administered during fasting hours in Ramadan as well. The screening of volunteers for vaccine administration has been initiated at the clinical assessment unit, Controller examination building, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, PIMS hospital.

Federal Secretary Health Aamir Ashraf Khwaja Friday visited COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial site of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU), Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In a briefing Vice Chancellor, SZABMU, Prof. Dr. Tanwir Khaliq said that SZABMU is the public sector university in the Federal capital to become a Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan's (DRAP) approved site for Phase III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that SZABMU has become part of this trial in order to fight against COVID-19 and being a volunteer participate in ZF2001 Phase III trials for making this pandemic a history.