SZABMU Launches NAHE’s National Outreach Programme To Empower Faculty
Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) has launched the National Outreach Programme (NOP) for higher education faculty, an initiative of the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) HEC.
The launch event, held at the school of Dentistry, marked a significant step in advancing faculty development in medical, dentistry, and allied health education.
The ceremony opened with a welcome note by Dr. Syeda Kiran Riaz, Director QEC, SZABMU, followed by opening remarks from Prof. Dr. Tariq Iqbal, Vice Chancellor, SZABMU, and address by the chief guest, Mr. Tahir Abbas Zaidi, Programme Coordinator for NAHE, HEDP - HEC.
Zaidi emphasized that the NOP aims to empower early career faculty by enhancing their teaching methodologies and professional skills.
The training programme addresses critical areas essential for academic and professional excellence, including Teaching as a Profession in Higher Education: Fostering core competencies, professional ethics, and the role of educators as agents of societal change; Academic Planning and Implementation: Strengthening curriculum design, course planning, and effective teaching strategies; Psychological Wellbeing: Addressing mental health and stress management for faculty and student welfare; Communication Skills: Cultivating interpersonal communication to enhance engagement; Technology Integration: Incorporating digital tools for modern teaching practices; and Research & Development: Promoting academic writing, research methodologies, and ethical practices.
Ghulam Murtaza Goraya, Assistant Director, NAHE-HEC, highlighted the collaborative roles of training coordinators, resource persons, and participants, ensuring the programme's success.
Prof. Dr. Tariq Iqbal underscored the initiative's transformative impact, stating, “This program equips early career faculty with innovative teaching techniques, fostering collaborative practices and enhancing the learning experience for students. It demonstrates SZABMU’s commitment to excellence in medical and health education.”
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Shahab ud Din, Registrar of SZABMU, who expressed gratitude for this invaluable opportunity for faculty development and commended NAHE-HEC for their visionary support in elevating Pakistan’s higher education standards.
