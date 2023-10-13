SZIAP holds full-scale airport emergency exercise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Sheikh Zayed International Airport Rahimyar Khan (SZIAP) has conducted a full-scale airport emergency exercise on Friday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a fire pit simulator was used to mimic a plane crash inferno that was attacked and doused off by the emergency responders.

The objective of the exercise was to ensure the efficiency and preparedness of airport stakeholders in case of emergencies.

An emergency response time of less than two minutes, as targeted, was achieved during the exercise.

Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Civil Aviation, Sheikh Zayed Hospital and PAF participated in this exercise.

Rangers, police and 1122 also took part in the exercise demonstrating the collaborative effort and coordination among different agencies to handle emergency situations at the airport.

Airport full-scale emergency exercise is conducted once every two years in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization rules and regulations to maintain the highest level of safety and emergency response capabilities.