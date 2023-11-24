Open Menu

T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament Begins

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

T-20 blind cricket tournament begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The 14th T-20 blind cricket trophy tournament started at the Bohrrwali ground under the aegis of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council here on Friday.

Teams from districts including Attock, Abbottabad, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, Quetta and Faisalabad are taking part in the event.

Assistant Commissioner General Jalil Khan Anjum was the chief guest who opened the tournament. President Faisalabad Cricket Club of the Blind Dawood Ahmad and sports officers were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad Quetta Sports Abbottabad Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Sheikhupura Attock Event From

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

2 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

1 hour ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

3 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan