T-20 blind cricket tournament begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The 14th T-20 blind cricket trophy tournament started at the Bohrrwali ground under the aegis of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council here on Friday.

Teams from districts including Attock, Abbottabad, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, Quetta and Faisalabad are taking part in the event.

Assistant Commissioner General Jalil Khan Anjum was the chief guest who opened the tournament. President Faisalabad Cricket Club of the Blind Dawood Ahmad and sports officers were also present.