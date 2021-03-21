UrduPoint.com
T-20 Cricket Match Played Between Staff Of HSHC And KSHC In Connection With Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 09:00 PM

T-20 cricket match played between staff of HSHC and KSHC in connection with Pakistan day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :In a T-20 cricket match between the teams of Hyderabad Sindh High Court Staff and Karachi Sindh High Court Staff here Sunday the former beat the latter by a margin of 60 runs.

The match, which took place at the cricket ground of Sindh University in Jamshoro district, was organized in connection with the Pakistan day.

The Additional Registrar SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench Syed Sabit Ali Shah was chief guest of the event.

The team SHC Hyderabad won the toss and selected to bat first.

With the loss of only 2 wickets they amassed a whopping total of 230 runs with the team's star batsman Shahid Memon notching up 125 runs.

All the batsmen of the team SHC Karachi were sent back to the pavilion at the score of 170 runs.

For team Hyderabad Essa took 5 wickets and Imran Khaskheli 3 wickets.

The second and final match of the series between the same teams would be played on March 23 at the same ground.

