T-20 World Cup: Fawad felicitates green shirts for victory against Namibia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Pakistani cricket team for clinching yet another victory in T-20 WorldCup after defeating Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet, he extended gratitude to skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan for putting the world-class cricket on display in the T20 worldCup.

"Congratulations to Pakistan on yet another great performance thank you @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak for show of world class cricket..," the minister's tweet along with #ICCT20WorldCup2021.