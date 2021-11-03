UrduPoint.com

T-20 World Cup: Fawad Felicitates Green Shirts For Victory Against Namibia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

T-20 World Cup: Fawad felicitates green shirts for victory against Namibia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has felicitated Pakistani cricket team for clinching yet another victory in T-20 WorldCup after defeating Namibia by 45 runs on Tuesday night in Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet, he extended gratitude to skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan for putting the world-class cricket on display in the T20 worldCup.

"Congratulations to Pakistan on yet another great performance thank you @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak for show of world class cricket..," the minister's tweet along with #ICCT20WorldCup2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Abu Dhabi Namibia Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

6 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

51 minutes ago
 US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pi ..

US Senators Raise Ethical Concerns Over Biden's Pick for Ambassador to Germany

22 minutes ago
 Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwid ..

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

22 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface S ..

Lockheed Martin to Market Israeli Air-to-Surface SPICE Precision Weapons to US, ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.