UrduPoint.com

T-5 Project Scheduled To Start Power Generation In 2025: WAPDA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 07:09 PM

T-5 Project scheduled to start power generation in 2025: WAPDA

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) Tuesday said that Tarbela Dam had been phenomenally contributing towards economic and social development of the country since its completion in 1974

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) Tuesday said that Tarbela Dam had been phenomenally contributing towards economic and social development of the country since its completion in 1974.

Under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T-5) will increase its hydel generation.

Chairman WAPDA expressed these views during his visit to Tarbela Dam.

He had a detailed round of Ghazi Barrage downstream of Tarbela Dam, intake, penstock and power house sites of T-5 Project, Tarbela Hydel Power Station and Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station.

Earlier, General Manager (GM) Tarbela Dam/PD T-5 Project briefed the chairman about effective operation and benefits of the dam.

He was also briefed about the progress on the under-construction T-5 Project, which is scheduled for generation in 2025.

GM (Power) Tarbela made a presentation about the matters related to the operation and maintenance of the 3478 MW-Tarbela Hydel Power Station and the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station.

The dam has been a vital project for irrigated agriculture and economy of the country, because it provides water for agriculture, mitigates floods and generates a sizable quantum of low-cost and environment friendly hydel electricity to the National Grid.

As many as 64 million acre feet of water are released annually from Tarbela Dam to meet irrigation needs of the country.

In addition, Tarbela Hydel Power Station and Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station have contributed 540.37 billion units and 17.30 billion units of green, clean and cheap electricity to the National Grid respectively since their commissioning.

Tarbela has the singular honour of possessing more than half of the total installed capacity of hydel generation in the country.

With completion of under construction 1530 MW-T-5 Project, the existing installed capacity at Tarbela will rise from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA Agriculture Visit Dam Progress Ghazi From General Motors Billion Million

Recent Stories

CII proposes amendments in 'Transgender Persons Ac ..

CII proposes amendments in 'Transgender Persons Act 2018'

7 minutes ago
 Ireland unveils 11-bn-euro budget to tackle energy ..

Ireland unveils 11-bn-euro budget to tackle energy, cost-of-living crises

7 minutes ago
 FTO disposed of 4000 cases of tax issues in last 1 ..

FTO disposed of 4000 cases of tax issues in last 11 months: Dr. Asif Mehmood

7 minutes ago
 PAC requests Prime Minister to uplift ban on domes ..

PAC requests Prime Minister to uplift ban on domestic gas connection

8 minutes ago
 Ex-Scotland Yard Investigator in Litvinenko's Deat ..

Ex-Scotland Yard Investigator in Litvinenko's Death Commits Suicide - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Six dacoits arrested, looted items recovered

Six dacoits arrested, looted items recovered

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.