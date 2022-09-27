UrduPoint.com

T-5 Project To Increase Hydel Generation Of Tarbela: Chairman WAPDA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 08:57 PM

T-5 Project to increase hydel generation of Tarbela: Chairman WAPDA

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani said on Tuesday Tarbela Dam has been phenomenally contributing towards economic and social development in Pakistan since its completion in 1974 adding that the under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T-5) will increase its hydel generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani said on Tuesday Tarbela Dam has been phenomenally contributing towards economic and social development in Pakistan since its completion in 1974 adding that the under-construction Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project (T-5) will increase its hydel generation.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tarbela Dam. Chairman WAPDA took a detailed round of Ghazi Barrage downstream of Tarbela Dam, intake, penstock and power house sites of T-5 Project, Tarbela Hydel Power Station and Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station.

Earlier, GM Tarbela Dam/PD T-5 Project briefed the Chairman about effective operation and benefits of the dam.

He was also briefed about the progress on the under-construction T-5 Project, which is scheduled for generation in 2025.

GM (Power) Tarbela gave a presentation about the matters related to the operation and maintenance of the 3478 MW-Tarbela Hydel Power Station and the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station.

Tarbela Dam has been a vital project for irrigated agriculture and economy of the country, because it provides water for agriculture, mitigates floods and generates a sizeable quantum of low-cost and environment friendly hydel electricity to the national grid. As many as 64 million acre feet of water are released annually from the dam to meet irrigation needs of the country.

In addition, Tarbela Hydel Power Station and Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station have contributed 540.37 billion units and 17.30 billion units green, clean and cheap electricity to the national grid respectively since their commissioning.

Tarbela has the singular honour of possessing more than half of the total installed capacity of hydel generation in Pakistan. With completion of under construction 1530 MW-T-5 Project, the existing installed capacity at Tarbela will rise from 4888 MW to 6418 MW.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Water WAPDA Agriculture Visit Dam Progress Ghazi From General Motors Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kherson Referendum Observer Calls EU Threat of San ..

Kherson Referendum Observer Calls EU Threat of Sanctions Undemocratic

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Imports of High-Priced ..

Iraqi Foreign Minister Says Imports of High-Priced Food Causing Inflation

2 minutes ago
 Imran doesn't need to cry over leaked audio of Mar ..

Imran doesn't need to cry over leaked audio of Maryam Nawaz: Info Minister

2 minutes ago
 IGP for extraordinary security measures for Rabi-u ..

IGP for extraordinary security measures for Rabi-ul-Awwal

2 minutes ago
 US envoy calls on Governor Punjab

US envoy calls on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court reserves decision on a retired emplo ..

Supreme Court reserves decision on a retired employee's pension matter

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.