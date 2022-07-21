UrduPoint.com

T W, Rung School To Hold Tabla & Sitar Show On July 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Theatre Wally (TW) and Rung School will hold a Tabla and Sitar performance "Bihag" on July 24 at Rung school of music and arts here.

A well-versed Sitar player Mustafa Hasan and renowned Tabla performer Irfan Khan will grace the event.

Theatre Wally and Rung School always tried to organize maximum cultural and arts show in Islamabad, but due to Covid-19 everything was closed.

However, after the pandemic, life had returned to normalcy and such activities resumed, said TW Director Safeer Ullah on Thursday.

Divulging details of the show to APP, he said that the people would enjoy the Tabla and Sitar performances as both indigenous instruments had great significance in the South Asian music.

"People loved to listen the melodious tunes transcending human souls to ecstatic levels." Mustafa Hasan has been playing the sitar for the last four years. He has developed a passion for the instrument, and it is heartening to see someone from a non-musical background devote themselves to the cause of continuing classical music traditions in Pakistan, where these arts are fast fading.

Irfan Khan is a tabla maestro with an experience of more than thirty years. He has performed the tabla all over Pakistan, as well as internationally, and he has been associated with Theatre Wallay for the past six years.

The program will be held from 7 pm to 8:30 pm and people can book their tickets by calling at 0303-5667670.

