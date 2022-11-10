As England reached the final of T20 World Cup, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday posted an interesting tweet, likening the upcoming Sunday's match with other finalist Pakistan as the one to be played between the teams with a history of beating India by 10 wickets

"So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0," he tweeted in brief with reference to the scores of Pakistan and England in T20 World Cups of 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The prime minister took a symbolic dig on India as England beat the blue shirts by 10 wickets at Adelaide, Australia in T20 semi final on Thursday.

Pakistan on October 24, 2021 had beat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup in Dubai.