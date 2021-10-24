T20 World Cup 2021: Nation celebrates victory against India

(@FahadShabbir)

Congratulation messages have started pouring in on social media for Pakistani team whose opener Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan led Pakistan to victory against India for the first in T20 World Cup history.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2021) The entire nation is celebrating the remarkable victory against India for the first time in T20 World Cup history.

President, Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leaders and people from all walks of life are congratulating the national team, especially skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for showing excellent performance in 16th T20 match against India.

The people are celebrating the victory by dancing on drum-beating.

India by playing first had set the target of 152 runs for Pakistan and it lost seven wickets in 20 overs. But Babar Azam and Rizwan chased the target by brilliant partnership. Pakistan did not lose even a single wicket and successfully chased the target in 18th over of the match.

There is huge enthusiasm around the game as it underlines the enduring charm of the match-up between arch-rivals.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, however had called it just another game, but the actual situation is totally opposite the reality. He was under pressure to see the excellent performance of Pakistani players.

Virat Kohli-led India has beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade.