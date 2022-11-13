T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the Pakistan Television (PTV) sports had arranged live screening of the T20 World Cup's final match between Pakistan and England at the F-9 Park Islamabad.

"As Pakistan's spectacular performance in T20 World Cup 2022 continues, ptv Sports offers a unique opportunity to cherish every moment of the World Cup Final at live screening in F-9 Park Islamabad," the minister said in a tweet.

She also wished good luck to the green shirts for the final match.