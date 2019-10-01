UrduPoint.com
'T4JF' Conference Held To Bring Legal Reforms In Country

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:47 PM

Justice Project Pakistan, with support from the Federal Republic of Germany, hosted "Technology for Justice Forum (T4JF)" here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 )

The conference was dedicated to the promotion of technology-based innovations to bring legal reforms in Pakistan and finding ways to further strengthen the legal system by incorporating technological solutions, a press release said.

This first-of-its-kind forum brought together Pakistani thought leaders, including senior government stakeholders, civil society members, academics, key stakeholders from the ministries of law, human rights, science and technology, and senior judges and lawyers, as well as ambassadors of various donor countries all committed to supporting the indigenous, innovative efforts made to strengthen the rule of law in the country.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Barrister Taimur Malik were amongst those who spoke at the forum. Justice Mushir Alam, Federal Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar and His Excellency Bernhard Schlagheck of Germany were also present at the event.

"Technology has reduced distances and brought all sorts of knowledge to our doorstep. At the Supreme Court, we have set up a research centre, which is an amazing hub of resource to help judges write better judgements. A judge in any district can send out an email to the Supreme Court to find out any law or case," said Justice Justice Shah during his keynote address.

"Technology also translates constitutional concepts. I am very happy that this initiative has been taken. It can bring a remarkable change and bring in a strong judiciary that inspires the confidence of the people." The Technology for Justice Forum celebrated the innovative technological efforts that have been made in collaboration with Bramerz as a technological partner for providing solutions to resolve existing gaps in the country's legal system.

It also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between public and private sector bodies for future reform and the initiatives imperative for such reforms to take shape.

Justice Project Pakistan's Chief Strategy Officer Isfundiar Kasuri said, "It was an inspirational moment for those of us who have been working in isolation to integrate technology into the law, and to have Supreme Court justices, federal ministers, diplomats and private sector stakeholders on board the first formal platform dedicated to the proliferation of technology in justice."The event provided a space for a public-private sector meeting that advocates for an increased and effective technology integration into legal reform.

