TA Opposes School Privatization In KP, Proposes Reforms
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Muslim Teachers Association (TA) Thursday rejected the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s decision to privatize schools, calling instead for reforms to improve the education system.
Speaking at a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club, association leaders, including Dr Javed, President of the Muslim Teachers Forum; Zulfiqar Abbasi, President SST Association KP; and Mehmood Shah, General Secretary, said that merging under-enrolled schools with nearby institutions and appointing teachers based on the number of classes rather than student strength could help resolve key issues.
They stressed that providing free education to children aged 5 to 16 years is a constitutional responsibility of the state and warned that privatization would negatively impact half of the province’s population.
The speakers criticized the government for shifting the blame onto teachers, highlighted the shortage of staff at the Primary level, and urged authorities to review the decision.
They insisted that teachers be included as stakeholders in policy making to ensure meaningful reforms for the benefit of students, parents, and the country.
