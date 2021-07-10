UrduPoint.com
TAAP Delegation Meets LCCI VP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

A delegation of Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) here Saturday met with the LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) here Saturday met with the LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry.

The delegation was headed by the Central Chairman of the Association Muhammad Tariq Siraj while other members were Vice Chairman Nadeem Iqbal, Executive Committee Members Yousaf Jameel Rizvi and Secretary Muhammad Amir Butt.

LCCI Vice President Tahri Manzoor Chaudhry said that issues of travel agents should be resolved on priority as COVID-19 coupled with other problems had caused damages to this sector.

He said that Lahore Chamber was raising the issues of trade and industry at all respective forums, adding that role of Travel Agents Association of Pakistan was important.

The delegation head Muhammad Tariq Siraj said that COVID-19 had given a blowto the travel agents and they should be given tax relief to get back on their feet.

He said that Lahore Chamber was playing a good role to get the issues of business community resolved.

