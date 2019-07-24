TABA delegation lauds performance of Rescue 1122

(@FahadShabbir)

A 60-memeber delegation of TABA Foundation visited the Rescue Headquarters and Academy and met with Director General Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A 60-memeber delegation of TABA Foundation visited the Rescue Headquarters and academy and met with Director General Punjab Emergency Services ( Rescue 1122 ) Dr Rizwan Naseer here on Wednesday.

A delegation was comprised 60 students from various universities of Pakistan led by Numan Ali a representative of TABA Foundation.

They witnessed ongoing specialized training activities of fire, rescue, medical, deep well rescue, burn house, fire fit challenge, height rescue, water rescue, swimming, urban search & rescue, and physical fitness standards.

The delegates also visited the Medical, Fire and Rescue Labs where they were briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its usage in Emergency Services Academy for training purposes. They also visited the Provincial Monitoring Cell established to ensure the uniform standards of Service in all Districts of Punjab.

In the cell, they were informed about the monitoring system which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management and tracking system, citizen feedback and the overall emergency data.

On the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed about the Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan and the reasons behind the success of Rescue 1122, which was launched as a pilot project from Lahore with 14 ambulances; 6 rescue stations and 200 rescuers.

To a question, the DG said that from his college life, he was committed and desiderated to do something for Pakistan.

The delegates lauded the performance of Punjab Emergency Service and also praised the services of DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer.

At the end, Nouman Ali along with senior delegates presented a shield to DG Rescue Punjab on behalf of TABA Foundation.