Tabba Institute organises free cardiac camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Tabba Heart Institute organized a one day free medical camp for cardiac patients on Friday to provide facilities of treatment and pathological tests to the poor and needy patients.

While inaugurating the medical camp, the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghafar Soomro praised the efforts of Tabba Heart Institute for organizing a free medical camp in Hyderabad where poor and needy patients were provided treatment and consultation facilities free of cost. Organizing medical camps is a noble act aimed at providing free medical facilities to the poor people who can not afford heavy expenses of cardiac diseases, DC said and urged the private sector to step forward to helping the needy people.

He assured that district administration was ready to extend every possible cooperation in such activities as providing free medical facilities was a noble cause. The representatives of Tabba Heart Institute briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the medical camp and told that as many as 1000 registered patients had been provided treatment facilities while ECG, Blood sugar, Cholesterol and other tests were also conducted free of cost.

The DC was informed that registered patients from Hyderabad and other districts including Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and others visited the camp for their medical check up.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was also awarded a shield by Tabba Heart Institute.