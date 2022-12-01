UrduPoint.com

'Tabdeeli Sarkar destroyed Institutions: Asad Mahmood

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood said that "Tabdeeli Sarkar", referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had allegedly destroyed national institutions Speaking at a motorcycles' distribution ceremony at GPO, here on Thursday, the minister regretted that the past government went for downsizing rather than giving 5,000,000 promised jobs.  "We have advertized for 4,500 new jobs for improving the services of Pakistan Post," he said, announcing that the incumbent govt was restoring the 'saving banks soon' and its pilot project would be launched from Multan.       The minister maintained that the government was reversing 'whimsical laws' made by the last govt in its tenure.

About reforms in Pakistan Post, he informed that digitization of the department would be completed by end of the current month and they were trying to match its services with international organizations. He also informed they were restoring 600 post offices that were allegedly closed down by the previous govt.

He stated that they were disbursing motorcycles among postmen to improve service delivery.

He paid rich tribute to former PM Nawaz Sharif for connecting the country through a network of motorways.

Later, the minister disbursed keys of motorcycles and mobile phones among postmen.   

