Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Tabdili Express chugging towards Sindh: Haleem Adil

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil has said that our 'Tabdili Express' is now chugging towards Sindh with full speed.

He was addressing a press conference in Gulshan-e-Umair society flanked by PTI Karachi President Khuram Sherzaman, PTI parliamentary leader Bilawal Ghaffar and PTI candidate on PS-88 Jansher Junejo, said a statement on Sunday.

Haleem Adil said that Syed Ali Haider Zaidi is son of Karachi and elected representative of the people. We are in the arena of PS-88 to defeat the corrupt mafia, he added.

He said corrupt people have gathered on the stage of PDM but the people of Pakistan have already rejected the stance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). All parties of PDM are rejected parties, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI candidate for the PS-88 bye-election, Jansher Junejo said that the PTI would win from Malir and give the people of Malir rid of the corrupt people.

He said we have got the support of the people of Malir who are fed up with the corrupt elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

