Tabeer Foundation distributes Ramadan food packages worth Rs 5 million across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a remarkable display of compassion and community service, the Tabeer Foundation, in collaboration with Kind Hearts Foundation USA, has successfully distributed Ramadan food packages to over 500 deserving families across Pakistan.

The relief effort, valued at over Rs 5 million, reached vulnerable communities in Swat, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, Lahore, and Sheikhupura.

Tabeer Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to sustainable development and humanitarian assistance, operates with a mission to uplift underprivileged communities through education, health, and emergency support initiatives. Known for its grassroots-level outreach, the foundation relies on dedicated volunteers and transparent processes to ensure aid reaches those who need it most—without compromising their dignity and self-respect.

The Ramadan food drive is part of the foundation's annual outreach program aimed at addressing food insecurity during the holy month. This year’s collaboration with Kind Hearts Foundation USA enabled an even broader impact, delivering essential items such as flour, rice, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil to families struggling to make ends meet.

“We are immensely proud of our volunteers across Pakistan whose tireless efforts made this mission possible,” said a Khuram Shahzad spokesperson for Tabeer Foundation. “Their commitment to serving humanity continues to bring hope and comfort to hundreds of families during this blessed month.”

The Ramadan package initiative not only reflects the values of empathy and solidarity but also highlights the powerful role of community-driven support systems in responding to local needs with respect and compassion.

