Tabish Asks K-Electric To Pay Rs150 B

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Tabish asks K-Electric to pay Rs150 b

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday urged the K-Electric to pay Rs150 billion to streamline system in power sector.

The Federal government wanted to help K-Electric by giving 450 mega watt electricity but relevant quarters were reluctant to get the facility from the center, he said in an interview with a private television channel.

The K-Electric should pass the benefits to consumers, he emphasized.

In reply to a question about expensive agreements with foreign companies, he said the people were facing burden due to high power tariff.

He said expensive agreements with independent power producers were creating trouble for the people. Ultimately, he said, people would have to bear high rates in the electricity bills.

To another question, Tabish Gauhar said K-Electric was responsible to pay back money to consumers for enjoying benefits from energy sector.

The federal government, he said, was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the masses living in Karachi areas.

