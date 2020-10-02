Tabish Gauhar appointed as SAPM on Power

(@fidahassanain)

Tabish Gauhar had earlier served Karachi Electric as Executive Director of its board for seven years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Former Karachi Electric chairman Tabish Gauhar was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, the sources said Friday.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division on Oct 1, the Prime Minister was pleaded to appoint Mr.

Tabish Gauhar as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power with immediate effect.

Tabish Gauhar had earlier served Karachi Electric’s board as Chief Executive Officer in 2015 and director for seven years, the reports said.

They said that the company was developed under his leadership which generated a huge profit for the first in 17 years in 2012.