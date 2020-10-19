Tabla maestro Balley Khan dies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned Tabla maestro, Shaukat Hussain better known as Ustad Balley Khan passed away here on Monday. He was 75.

The deceased was suffering from different diseases for last few years.

He joined Radio Pakistan Multan in 1972 and remained with it till his retirement.

His father Khalifa Raheem Buksh was an acclaimed "Nakarchi" of Sub Continent.

After death of his father, Ustad Balley Khan learnt tabla from Mian Karam Elahi of Kasur.

The tabla maestro trained a large number of students living in Multan and its suburbs.

Funeral of acclaimed artist will be held on October 20 at in premises of Hazrat Musa Pak mausoleum.

Music lovers expressed termed his death as great loss of industry.